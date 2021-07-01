Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 323.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.