Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,307 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

