Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $614.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.95. 54,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

