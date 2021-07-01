Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.97

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 1259653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

