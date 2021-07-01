CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 292,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

