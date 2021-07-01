Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Cigna worth $809,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,874. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

