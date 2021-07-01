Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.78. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

