CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 14,789 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PCAR stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

