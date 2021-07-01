CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.48 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

