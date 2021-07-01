CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

ILMN stock opened at $473.21 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

