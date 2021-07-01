CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

