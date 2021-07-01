CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,591 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

