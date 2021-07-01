Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading Up 4.3%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48). Approximately 3,185,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.65.

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

