Christopher Dean Jones Acquires 1,498 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones acquired 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,907 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,978.31.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

