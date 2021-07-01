Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

