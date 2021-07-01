Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

