China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLIN stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

