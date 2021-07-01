China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

