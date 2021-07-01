China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

