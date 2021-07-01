Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 8,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 920,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $722.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

