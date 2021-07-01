Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Chevron stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

