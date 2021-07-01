Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 113.1% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

