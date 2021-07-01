ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $291,944.22 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $291,944.22 and approximately $149,203.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,255.36 or 0.99575017 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

