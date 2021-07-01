Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.96. 3,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.