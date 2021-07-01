Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.96. 3,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
