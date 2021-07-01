Chainswap (TOKEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $97,902.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $97,902.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,263 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

