CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Update

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGEI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 2,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,462. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

