CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 207.7% in June

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 7,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.