Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBBT stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 295,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Cerebain Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Cerebain Biotech alerts:

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cerebain Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerebain Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.