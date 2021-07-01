Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBBT stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 295,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Cerebain Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About Cerebain Biotech
