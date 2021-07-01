Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

