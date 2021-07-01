Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

CVCO opened at $222.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.65.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

