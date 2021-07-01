Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,515 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,654. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.