Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

