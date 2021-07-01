Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

