CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CarParts.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,423 shares of company stock worth $1,340,158 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTS opened at $20.36 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.