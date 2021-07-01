Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

