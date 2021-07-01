Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

