CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $383,155.72 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

