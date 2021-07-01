CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

