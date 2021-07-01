CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq Sells 46,740 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,990,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

