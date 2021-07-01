Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Darcy Willson Rymer Purchases 16,463 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 16,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £214.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.