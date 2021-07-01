Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Phil White Buys 19,136 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White purchased 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).
CAR opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.
Carclo Company Profile
