Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

