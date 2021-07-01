Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 2,958 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 149.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.72. 17,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

