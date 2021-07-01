Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 67,039 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 460.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

URBN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 5,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

