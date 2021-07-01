Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

