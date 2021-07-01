Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,162. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.