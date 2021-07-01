Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 21,989 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $54,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,772. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

