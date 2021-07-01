Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,043 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

