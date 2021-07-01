Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

