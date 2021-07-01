Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) versus Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Head to Head Survey

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 23.49 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -147.16

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cano Health and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 11 18 0 2.62

Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $241.45, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Cano Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80% Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Cano Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

